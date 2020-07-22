Los Angeles Dodgers: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most successful teams in baseball over the last seven years. The team has won seven straight NL West titles and appeared in two World Series but hasn’t claimed a championship since 1988.

Could the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season change that for the Dodgers? There’s a good chance since the team only has to play 60 games. The team made some serious moves in the offseason to ensure that the team makes the playoffs again.

Los Angeles traded for Mookie Betts and David Price in the offseason. The team also brought back Alex Wood in the offseason after trading him to the Cincinnati Reds during in the winter of 2018.

While the team thought Price would have been in the rotation, the pandemic messed up those plans. Price opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns. Kenley Jansen also tested positive for the illness but he is expected to play during the season.

The team still has a young group of stars who could lift the Dodgers to their first title in more than 20 years.

Los Angeles was 41-19 through 60 games in 2019.

2019 finish: 1st NL West

2019 record: 106-56

Manager: Dave Roberts

Projected Starters

C: Will Smith

1B: Max Muncy

2B: Chris Taylor

3B: Justin Turner

SS: Corey Seager

OF: Joc Pederson

OF: Cody Bellinger

OF: Mookie Betts

DH: A.J. Pollock

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Clayton Kershaw

SP: Walker Buehler

SP: Julio Urias

SP: Alex Wood

SP: Ross Stripling

CL: Kenley Jansen

