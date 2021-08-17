Los Angeles County is mandating people to once again wear masks.

The county updated its public health order saying that people need to wear masks at “outdoor mega events” which is considered to be an event that has a crowd of over 10,000 people. Even if you are vaccinated, you must wear a mask at music or food festivals, car shows, large endurance events and marathons, parades, concerts, and sporting events.

The revised mandate will affect Los Angeles Dodgers fans at Dodger Stadium, as well as Los Angeles Rams and Chargers fans at SoFi Stadium when the NFL season kicks off next month.

Everyone at these outdoor mega events must wear a mask at all times, except when they are eating or drinking. The health order says that “actively eating or drinking” is the “limited time during which the mask can be removed briefly to eat or drink, and that it must be immediately put back on afterward.”

The health order will be put into effect on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

As of Monday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health reported 2,426 new coronavirus cases. There were also five new deaths, which put the county’s death toll to 24,905 total people.

There have been reports of an average rate of more than 3,000 cases per day over the last week.