Los Angeles bill seeks reparations for families of people displaced due to building of Dodger Stadium

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A bill introduced last week will seek reparations for the families of those who were displaced from their homes after Dodger Stadium was built on the land.

Dodger Stadium opened in Chavez Ravine in 1962, and it is the third-oldest MLB stadium, behind only Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.

When it opened, though, around 1,800 families, most of whom were Mexican American, were forced to move.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The bill says that those residents were told the site was going to be a new affordable housing complex, but that never came about.

“With this legislation, we are addressing the past, giving voice to this injustice, acknowledging the pain of those displaced, and offering reparative measures insuring we honor the legacy of the families and communities of Palo Alto, La Loma and Bishop,” Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo said last week.

“(We are) proposing various forms of compensation, including offering city-owned real estate comparable to the original Chavez Ravine landowners and providing fair market value compensation adjusted for inflation.”

DODGERS TO SIGN VETERAN CATCHER TO RECORD-BREAKING EXTENSION: REPORTS

Assembly Bill 1950 reads: “Existing law provides that, whenever a program or project to be undertaken by a public entity will result in the displacement of a person, the displaced person, as defined, is entitled to payment for actual moving and related expenses as the public entity determines to be reasonable and necessary…

“This bill would provide that, if the Commission on State Mandates determines that the bill contains costs mandated by the state, reimbursement for those costs shall be made pursuant to the statutory provisions noted above.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers moved to Los Angeles after playing in Brooklyn from 1913 to 1957, after Robert Moses did not want a domed stadium to be built at what is now the site of Barclays Center.

Then-Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley did not want to follow through with Moses’ idea to have a stadium built where Citi Field currently stands, thus leading to both the Dodgers and Giants moving west.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.