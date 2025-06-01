Longtime WWE star R-Truth announces departure from company

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star R-Truth announced on Sunday he will be departing from the organization after two stints and nearly 20 years with the company.

R-Truth, whose real name is Ron Killings, made the revelation in a post on social media.

“Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE,” he wrote on X. “I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”

R-Truth had recently come off a brief rivalry with John Cena amid the legendary WWE star’s farewell tour. He congratulated Cena for his title defense against Randy Orton at the post-Backlash press conference. But he irked Cena enough that Cena put R-Truth through the table that separates the wrestler from the media.

It kicked off a weeks-long rivalry that eventually saw Cena put an end to R-Truth, who had been billed as one of Cena’s “childhood heroes.”

R-Truth then lost to JC Mateo on “Friday Night SmackDown.”

The pro wrestling world sent their well wishes to R-Truth after the announcement.

He initially joined WWE in 1999 and debuted as “K-Kwik” with “Road Dogg” Jesse James. He was there from 1999 to 2001, when he was released for the first time. He spent time with Total Nonstop Action wrestling before he made his way back to WWE in 2008.

He returned as R-Truth and had been a highly favored competitor in the ring and on the mic as well.

R-Truth was a United States champion, hardcore champion and world tag-team champion two times each. He held the short-lived 24/7 Championship a record 54 times. In 2004, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked him 18th on the list of top 500 wrestlers in the business.

R-Truth turned 53 in January and it’s unclear what his next move will be.