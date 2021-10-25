Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dead at 71 after incident on way home from Titans-Chiefs game

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen died on Sunday while returning home from the Kansas City Chiefs–Tennessee Titans game, the league announced Monday. He was 71.

Walt Anderson, who is NFL senior vice president of officiating training and development confirmed the news of Madsen’s passing in a statement. The cause of death was not immediately known.

“Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009,” Anderson’s statement read.

“A terrific friend and colleague, Carl’s love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed.”

According to the NFL Network, Madsen died while “en route home” from the Titans game in Nashville.

Madsen served 12 seasons as an on-field official from 1997-2008, according to NFL.com. The following year he became a replay official. He worked three playoff games as an umpire and four more as a replay official.