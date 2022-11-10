Longtime NFL assistant coach lands head coaching gig with USFL’s Breakers

The USFL named a new head coach for the New Orleans Breakers ahead of the start of the second season on Thursday.

John DeFilippo, who was on the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff when they won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots, was named the head coach of the Breakers. He will replace Larry Fedora, who stepped down from the post after the first season.

“I couldn’t be more fired up, honored and humbled to be the Breakers head coach,” Fedora said in a news release. “Our organization from top to bottom will work tirelessly to deliver a USFL championship to New Orleans fans. Our staff will be great, energetic teachers to help young men succeed at the highest level and continue their dream of playing professional football.”

DeFilippo has ample experience as an assistant coach at the college and professional ranks.

In college, he was a coach at Fordham, Notre Dame, Columbia and San Jose State.

In the NFL, in addition to the Eagles, he worked for the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and most recently the Chicago Bears for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“We’re thrilled to get an accomplished leader and champion like John DeFilippo to be our New Orleans head coach,” president of football operations Brian Woods said in a news release. “John has a highly respected offensive pedigree, and his passion is contagious. He shares our vision for the USFL to be an exciting, dominant, stand-alone professional spring football league. I know he’ll bring entertaining play to Breakers fans and be a positive impact on his players and coaching staff.”

The Breakers lost in the USFL Championship to the Birmingham Stallions last season.