Long-time NBA official says he lost job for refusing to take vaccine

The NBA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for officials has left one long-time referee without a job.

Ken Mauer, who was hired by the Association in 1986, refused to take the vaccine due to religious reasons. Mauer lost his job despite being the third-longest tenured referee in NBA history.

NBA Referee Ken Mauer looks on during Round 2, Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on June 8, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

“I never thought that my faith in our Lord Jesus Christ would prevent me or stop me or get in the way of me refereeing NBA basketball games… That’s what happened,” Mauer said Monday on Fearless with Jason Whitlock, via Larry Brown Sports. “Not to just me, but other people.”

Mauer, 66, said that up to 17 officials initially refused to take the vaccine. Once the season began, just four holdouts remained, including Mauer. His goal of becoming the league’s longest-tenured referee is now in doubt, that is until the NBA’s vaccine mandate for officials changes.

Head coach Steve Nash talks with referee Ken Mauer #41 during game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round at Barclays Center on June 15, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“There are many referees that didn’t want to take the vaccine,” Mauer said. “And there are many referees who were forced to because they have children, they have families, and they have bills to pay. … They’re scared and I’m not. I’m never going to take [the vaccine].”

Referee Ken Mauer #41 officiates Game Five of the Second Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on June 15, 2021 in New York City.
(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

While officials are required to take the vaccine, players notably are not. Situations for unvaccinated players can be difficult depending on where they play, as has been seen with Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

The most outspoken and known unvaccinated player has yet to play a home game this season in the Barclays Center due to New York City’s vaccine mandate.