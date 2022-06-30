Logan Paul signs ‘superstar’ contract with WWE

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

YouTube star Logan Paul is returning to the WWE and, this time, for a more permanent role.

The organization announced Thursday that Paul signed a contract earlier this week after making his first appearance at WrestleMania in 2021.

“I think it’s safe to say Logan Paul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a WWE Superstar,” wrestling legend Triple H wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations and welcome!”

Sources told ESPN the deal is a multi-event contract that will last through 2023.

Paul appeared in a tag-team match at WrestleMania 38 in April and was partnered with The Miz to face father-and-son duo Rey and Dominik Mysterio. But, after the fight, Miz turned on Paul, prompting the social media star to call him out during his signing.

“So look, I just signed my WWE contract – it is a big deal but after all, it is my contact so I’m going to make a little addition here,” Paul said before writing “Coming 4 u @ The Miz” on the back of the contract.

The Miz responded on Twitter, seemingly welcoming his former partner.