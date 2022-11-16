Logan Paul names ‘dream matchup’ for WrestleMania: ‘ I’m gonna f—ing deliver’

Logan Paul surprised the pro wrestling world with his performance at Crown Jewel against WWE’s undisputed champion Roman Reigns, and now the YouTube star is eyeing someone even bigger.

Paul, who suffered serious knee injuries in the match against Reigns, talked about who he would want to face at WrestleMania. The next installment of “The Grandest Stage of Them All” will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California, on April 1 and 2, the first time the stadium will host the event.

“After the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted about me on his Instagram. And then I saw an article saying he’s looking for an opponent at WrestleMania,” Paul said on his latest episode of “IMPAULSIVE” on Tuesday. “I favorited it, and responded with ‘the eyes.’ I mean, truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, I said ‘do you want to break the internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude. At WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. And that’d be crazy.

“I think that’s the model I’m going to pitch to WWE, to give you an insight into what our meetings look like. This week, we’re meeting with them, I’m just going to be like, ‘Hey, this works for me. Put me up against the best y’all have, I’m gonna f—ing deliver. You know that for a fact. Not only to put on an amazing match, but I’m going to put a—s in seats and eyeballs glued to the television. It’s what I do. It’s what I know and I can promise you I’m gonna do it every single time.”

Paul said the success of Crown Jewel and his 2021 boxing exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr., stemmed from him being paired up an industry leader and the numbers proved it.

Cena has not confirmed whether he had plans to return to WWE to wrestle again. WrestleVotes noted last week that Cena is “expected” to be at WrestleMania, but plans for that have yet to unfold.

Cena, 45, last appeared on WWE’s Raw back in June on the show’s 20th anniversary.