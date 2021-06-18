Logan Paul makes bold claim after Mayweather bout: 'You can't tell me I can't beat Mike Tyson'

Surviving eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather Jr. has YouTube star Logan Paul believing he can take on anyone — even boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Paul was talking about the possibility of future fights on a recent episode of his podcast “Impaulsive” when Tyson’s name was brought up.

“Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is it? One great at a time … my lawyer mentioned it, and he’s like, ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off. You don’t stand a chance.'”

Paul disagreed with that notion, especially after surviving an exhibition match earlier this month with the undefeated Mayweather.

“I’m like, ‘Bro, I just went through all of this. You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson.’ Bro, he’s old, old,”

Tyson initially predicted that Mayweather would “kill” Paul in their June 6 exhibition match.

“Floyd is going to kill this guy, man,” Tyson said. “Floyd stays in the gym, he’s never out of shape. He’s going to have so much fun winning this money.”

But after putting up a good fight, Tyson himself FaceTimed Paul to congratulate him.

“You kicked his a–. You’re bad, I was wrong,” Tyson said, via Yahoo Sports . “I’m proud of you, you kicked ass, I’m proud of you. Everybody’s talking about you, you’re the man.”

“You went eight rounds with the greatest of all time, I was telling people they don’t want to try that s—. You got him with those punches,” he reportedly said.