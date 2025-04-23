Livvy Dunne posts emotional ‘thank you’ to gymnastics after career ends

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Livvy Dunne has said her farewell to gymnastics.

Dunne’s career wrapped up earlier this month after her LSU Tigers failed to repeat as national champions.

The 22-year-old had a fifth year of eligibility and decided to return, but after competing since the age of two, the leotards are being hung up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dunne posted a video of herself watching a montage of her gymnastic career, which included footage from her toddler days and even her LSU acceptance. With herself on the narration, she couldn’t help but let tears flow watching the video.

“‘Time flies when you’re having fun.’ Something said that when you’re enjoying yourself to the point time seems to slip away from you. That’s exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt,” Dunne said in the video. “The highs, the lows, making the USA national team and competing for our country. Every risk was worth the reward. Finishing my career over the past five years at the best university in the world has been an incredible journey, and I’m forever grateful.

ASHTON JEANTY DISCUSSES HIS MILITARY FAMILY BACKGROUND, LIKENS IT TO NFL DRAFT PROCESS

“Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You were my first love…

“And yes, time did fly by. And I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything, gymnastics. You were so good to me.”

Dunne had not competed since Jan. 24 against Arkansas, as she was dealing with an “avulsion fracture of my patella.”

Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitching sensation Paul Skenes, was one of the NCAA’s top NIL earners and boasted millions of followers across several social media platforms. She played a role in helping LSU win its first NCAA title last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While LSU failed to defend its title as a No. 1 seed, Utah clinched its fifth straight Final Four appearance at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championship. It joins UCLA, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Fox News’ Paulinda Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.