Livvy Dunne impresses in LSU’s season opener with boyfriend Paul Skenes in attendance

A star couple was back in Baton Rouge Friday night, and one half of that couple began a quest to become a back-to-back national champion.

Livvy Dunne and the defending national champion LSU gymnastics squad opened their season Friday against Iowa State.

Dunne, back for her fifth year of eligibility, helped the second-ranked team in the nation to a 197.300-194.100 victory over Iowa State.

Dunne placed third in the floor and fourth on the beam with scores of 9.875 and 9.825, respectively.

Dunne’s boyfriend, LSU alum and National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, was also in attendance.

Before becoming the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, Skenes was the ace of an LSU squad that won the College World Series. Skenes was called up to the big leagues early in the season, started the All-Star Game and finished third in the NL Cy Young Award vote with his 1.96 ERA and 11.5 K/9.

LSU’s Aleah Finnegan, an Olympic gymnast from the Philippines, led the all-around with a score of 39.725.

The meet came just days after Dunne and Skenes were out on Bourbon Street, hours before a terror attack killed 14 people in the French Quarter.

Bourbon Street is roughly an hour and a half from Baton Rogue.

