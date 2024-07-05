Livvy Dunne, fellow SI models stun at celebrity-filled Hamptons Fourth of July party

The Hamptons was the place to be on the Fourth of July. It was filled with A-list celebrities.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted his annual white party on the country’s 248th birthday. And, as many would have predicted, the models stole the show.

Sports Illustrated models Olivia Dunne, Brooks Nader, Xandra Pohl and Lily Chee stunned in their white dresses at the party.

They were spotted taking a selfie on a balcony during the event.

Pohl also posted a photo with Camille Kostek, who attended the party with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski.

Dunne got the nod to be in the magazine for the first time last year and made it in the 2024 edition. She reached a new level of stardom earlier this year when her LSU gymnastics team won a national championship.

The New Jersey native dates Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes, who pitches Friday.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul also received an invitation. In an Instagram post, he gave an inside look at who else attended the party.

Paul and Dunne posed for a photo together to rep his men’s personal care brand, W.

He also took photos alongside other athletes, such as Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Gronk. He also mingled with musicians Drake, Steve Aoki and Machine Gun Kelly.

Paul’s trip to the Hamptons came just a little over two weeks before he fights Mike Perry, who replaced Mike Tyson in a scheduled bout due to a medical issue. Paul and Tyson will fight Nov. 15 instead.

Tom Brady and Damar Hamlin also made the trip, along with Micah Parsons, C.J. Stroud and Robert Kraft.

Rubin invites hundreds of the biggest names in sports and entertainment to his estate in the Hamptons every year for the highly anticipated white party.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

