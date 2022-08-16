Liverpool’s Darwin N??ez ejected after head-butt, his Crystal Palace target receives online abuse

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace got heated Monday and boiled over to social media, where one player said he received death threats.

During the 1-1 draw, Liverpool’s Darwin N??ez was ejected from the match for head-butting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

N??ez was making his first start for the Reds. He appeared to lose his temper after battling for position with Andersen and then delivered the head-butt.

He was sent off the pitch in the 57th minute, and Andersen received a yellow card for the incident.

The Uruguayan striker faces a three-game ban. He joined Liverpool after spending two seasons in Portugal’s Primeira Liga with Benfica.

After the match, Andersen shared on Instagram he received death threats.

“Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online.”

Andersen posted screenshots of his direct messages, showing fans calling him foul names and even threatening his family.

Andersen reportedly has spoken to police about the threats. A Premier League official told Britain’s Press Association the governing body has been in touch with Palace to offer help.

The British government had been set to discuss new laws in July that would have forced tech companies to take stronger measures to tackle abuse and hate on their platforms, but the legislation was postponed until a new leader of the ruling Conservative Party was chosen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.