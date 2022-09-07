Liverpool embarrassed by Napoli, loses in UEFA Champions League opening match

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liverpool was favored to emerge victorious from Group A of the UEFA Champions League, but it started off on the wrong foot in embarrassing fashion Wednesday.

The Reds fell to Napoli, 4-1, in an opening match.

Liverpool looked lost defensively, and Napoli picked it apart, departing the field at halftime with a 3-0 lead.

Piotr Zielinski put home a penalty shot in the fifth minute of the match after a foul was committed inside Liverpool’s box.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa tallied another goal in the 31st minute, and Napoli took a commanding lead as the Reds searched for answers.

But the biggest blow had to be the third goal for Napoli because Liverpool had ample opportunity to clear the threat from its side of the field. However, Giovanni Simeone took a pass at Liverpool’s six-yard line and sent shockwaves through the bench of Liverpool manger Jurgen Klopp at the 44th minute.

To make matters worse, Napoli immediately started the second half with a goal, Zielinski’s second of the day.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool scored in the 49th minute, but it was all for naught. The result was already well decided.

The interesting stat that comes from the game other than the upset by Napoli is the fact that Liverpool owned possession of the ball for 62% of the match to Napoli’s 38%. Liverpool completed 584 passes to its opponents’ 381, but it just couldn’t defend when it had to.

It doesn’t get any easier for Liverpool. It faces Dutch powerhouse Ajax in its next UEFA Champions League match Sept. 13.