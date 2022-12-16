LIV Golf’s chief operating officer steps down after just one year

After just one year, Atul Khosla has stepped down as the chief operating officer of LIV Golf.

Khosla was the chief corporate development and brand officer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before moving to LIV.

The tour’s founder, Greg Norman, confirmed Khosla’s departure.

“At the conclusion of LIV’s successful inaugural season, Atul Khosla decided to move on,” Norman said. “We respect A.K. and his personal decision.”

Norman may be the primary voice and face of LIV, but it was believed Khosla was leading the tour’s legitimacy in the sports world.

Khosla is the second executive to leave LIV despite the tour being so young. Before LIV’s first event in June, Sean Bratches resigned at the tour’s chief commercial officer.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have remained in a war of words. Tiger Woods recently said Norman “has to go” for the two organizations to have an amicable relationship. There are also several pending lawsuits between the two parties while those who play for LIV are banned from participating in any PGA events.

The Saudi-backed league has expanded to 14 tournaments for its 2023 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.