LIV Golf’s 54-hole format ‘not a golf tournament,’ US Open champ Jon Rahm says

Jon Rahm will look to defend his U.S. Open title this week but first addressed the emergence of LIV Golf.

Rahm told reporters Tuesday he didn’t see the appeal of playing in the Saudi-backed golf league and didn’t think playing 54 holes of golf was a real tournament.

“I do see the appeal other people see towards LIV Golf. I do see some of the points and arguments they could make toward why they prefer it,” Rahm said. “To be honest, part of the format is not really appealing to me. Shotgun three days, to me, is not a golf tournament — no cut. It’s that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”

Rahm said he talked about the financial implications of going to LIV Golf, but he and his wife were happy with the money they made with the PGA Tour. He added that the history of the Tour and its legacy was something he cared about.

“Yeah, money is great… Would our lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No. It would not change one bit. Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I made and I’d live a very happy life and not play golf again. I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game and I want to play against the best in the world.

“I’ve always been interested in history and legacy and right now the PGA Tour has that. There’s a meaning when you win the Memorial championship. There’s a meaning when you win Arnold Palmer’s event at Bay Hill. There’s a meaning when you win LA, Torrey (Pines), some of these historic venues. That, to me, matters a lot.

“My heart is with the PGA Tour.”

LIV Golf was the topic of conversation after poaching a slew of PGA Tour golfers. The league held its first three-round event last weekend with Charl Schwartzel as the first winner.

The U.S. Open will begin Thursday.