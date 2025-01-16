LIV Golf will air rounds on FOX Sports platforms starting with 2025 season

LIV Golf will expand its audience in 2025 with more than half of the league’s schedule set to air on FOX or FS1, the organization and FOX Sports announced Wednesday.

FOX Sports added that select rounds will be featured on FOX Business, FS2 and the FOX Sports app. All LIV Golf coverage will be streamed on the FOX Sports app and to LIV Golf+ subscribers.

The two sides agreed to a multiyear media rights agreement.

“We are thrilled to partner with FOX Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world,” LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said in a news release. “LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation’s premier sports leagues and conferences.

“I want to thank the FOX Sports team who share our vision for the future of golf, a new model that is redefining how the sport is experienced. LIV Golf is drawing a younger, more active and tech-savvy fan base, and as our players and teams prepare for LIV Golf’s biggest season yet, this agreement will take our broadcast to new heights.”

LIV Golf started as a breakaway league from the PGA Tour and with much scrutiny. Much of the criticism has fallen to the wayside over the last year as the league has attracted stars like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

The league was initially streamed on social media before getting its first TV deal with the CW.

“Having FOX Sports on board is a huge win for LIV Golf,” Koepka said in a news release. “They know how to bring sports to life, and I’m pumped to see how they showcase what makes our game so unique. It’s awesome to have a partner that shares our vision, and I think the fans are going to love what’s coming.”

Rahm added that the partnership was a “huge step forward” for LIV Golf and its fans.

“FOX Sports has a reputation for delivering world-class sports coverage, and I’m confident they will elevate the experience for everyone watching. I believe FOX Sports shares our commitment to pushing boundaries and innovating, and I can’t wait to see how this collaboration connects more fans to our sport.”

LIV Golf features 54-hole play at some of the most-well known golf courses in the world. There is a regular singles competition with an added team element to each tournament.

Rahm won the individual title with Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia and Tyrell Hatton finishing behind him.

Crushers GC won the team title. The team featured DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri and John Catlin.