LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson’s ‘random thoughts’ include Daniel Penny take

LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson wrote out his “random thoughts” on social media on Sunday night, apparently while watching the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mickelson’s X post included another take on Daniel Penny.

“Random thoughts Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are great in the booth. ‘Day of the Jackal’ is an incredible show,” he wrote.

“If a deranged individual threatens to kill you let’s hope there’s a Daniel Penny around.”

A New York jury dismissed a manslaughter charge against Penny on Friday afternoon. The jury is set to deliberate a lesser charge this week.

Mickelson had thoughts on Penny after the initial verdict came in last week.

“Thank you Daniel for serving your country and for protecting the many passengers whose lives were threatened by this violent and deranged individual,” he wrote on X.

Mickelson agreed that Penny was a “model citizen” who should be praised instead of vilified.

The jury in the Penny case was initially deadlocked and told the judge they could not reach a unanimous decision.

The judge initially ruled the jury could not deliberate on the second charge unless they found Penny not guilty of manslaughter for some reason other than that the chokehold was justified. However, after jurors said they were deadlocked a second time, Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Dafna Yoran asked to have the most serious charge dismissed to allow the jury to debate the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide, which carries a maximum punishment of four years in prison.

The charge requires prosecutors to prove Penny acted with recklessness when he grabbed Jordan Neely in a chokehold. Neely barged onto the train while high on drugs, threatening to kill passengers during a psychotic episode, according to trial testimony.

Neely was a 30-year-old with schizophrenia who said someone was going to “die today” and that he did not care about going to prison for life. Penny grabbed him from behind in a chokehold to halt the outburst.

Neely later died. He had an active arrest warrant at the time. He was high on K2, a synthetic marijuana drug that functions as a stimulant, and his lengthy criminal record included an alleged 2021 assault on a 67-year-old woman at another subway station.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.