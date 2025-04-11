LIV Golf star Jon Rahm pieces together frustrating 1st round at Masters

Jon Rahm was once the No. 1 golfer in the world, but after winning the Masters in 2023, he has struggled to stay competitive in the majors that came next.

On Thursday, Rahm had a few bad breaks and nearly snapped his club when he drove a tee shot on the ninth hole to his right and into the woods. Rahm knew exactly what happened and let the club out of his hands as the ball tailed off.

He nearly snapped the club over his knee before thinking he might need the club for the rest of his round.

He finished the first round of the Masters shooting 3-over par and was tied for 63rd. He carded five bogeys.

Datagolf.com projected that 3-over could be the cut line to make it into the final two days of the tournament, with a near 30% chance it moves down to +4 and around a 20% chance it moves to +2.

Rahm was one of the handful of PGA Tour golfers who joined LIV Golf over the last few years. He is third this season in the LIV Golf standings. He finished tied for second at Riyadh and had not dropped out of the top 10 all season long.

Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia are Nos. 1 and 2 respectively in the standings this season.

Rahm finished tied for 45th at last year’s Masters. He talked earlier in the week about the pressure he’s felt amid the tug of war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“There was a few times where there was a lot of questions that I didn’t really have an answer to, and I tried to, and I just really didn’t,” he said, via The Athletic. “Kind of like … the state of the game and what’s happening. We don’t know. No one knows. We all want a solution, and it’s hard to give one.”

Justin Rose finished the first round in the lead at 7-under with Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg tied for second at 4-under.