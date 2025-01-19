Lions waste best season in franchise history after falling apart to underdog Commanders in home playoff game

A franchise-record 15 regular season wins was washed down 8-mile road for the Detroit Lions.

In a disastrous 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the Lions watched their best regular season in franchise history go to waste.

Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns in a flawless performance by Washington’s dazzling rookie, and the Commanders reached the NFC championship game for the first time since winning the Super Bowl 33 years ago.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Daniels said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The sixth-seeded Commanders (14-5) were nearly double-digit underdogs against the Super Bowl favorite Lions (15-3) and overcame doubts as they did all season with a rookie quarterback, new coach and general manager.

“I always believed that we could achieve more than people give us credit for,” Daniels said.

Detroit, the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time, doomed its chances by turning it over five times.

“If you turn the ball over five times against that team, it is going to be hard to win,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

Washington rookie Mike Sainristil had two interceptions, including one on a trick play with receiver Jameson Williams throwing into coverage off a reverse in the fourth quarter. And Quan Martin returned a pick 40 yards for a touchdown.

Jared Goff threw three picks and lost a fumble, turning it over three times in the ill-fated first half.

Daniels finished with 299 yards passing and 51 yards rushing, and — just as important — didn’t turn the ball over.

He became the second rookie quarterback to knock off a top-seeded team, joining Joe Flacco, who led Baltimore past Tennessee on Jan. 10, 2009.

“Nothing surprises me with him,” said receiver Terry McLaurin, who turned a short pass from Daniels into a 58-yard touchdown.

First-year coach Dan Quinn led Washington to its first playoff win in 19 years last week. The Commanders rallied past Tampa Bay for their sixth comeback win and fifth straight on the final play from scrimmage in regulation or overtime.

The Commanders, who converted 3 of 4 fourth downs, didn’t let Detroit keep it that close.

“Give them credit,” Campbell said. “They earned that game, and we didn’t.”

Washington outscored Detroit 28-14 in the second quarter — the highest-scoring quarter in NFL playoff history — to take a 31-21 lead at halftime.

Daniels had 242 yards passing in the first half, setting a rookie record one week after becoming the first rookie to lead his team in yards rushing and passing in a playoff win.

The former LSU star, who was the No. 2 pick overall, was 22 of 31, including the long TD on the screen to McLaurin and a 5-yard throw for a score to Zach Ertz in the second quarter.

Brian Robinson ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

5 MOST INFAMOUS FAN MOMENTS IN SPORTS

Goff finished 23 of 40 for 313 yards with a touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta that gave the Lions their last lead midway through the second quarter.

Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns while Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight receptions for 137 yards.

Goff fumbled in a collapsing pocket on third-and-1 from the Commanders 17 late in the first quarter and Washington took advantage.

Daniels converted a fourth-and-3 from the Detroit 9 to extend a drive capped by Robinson’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Three snaps after Daniels’ TD throw to McLaurin, Goff overthrew his intended target and Martin intercepted it and took it to the end zone, putting the Commanders ahead 24-14. Goff took a hit from linebacker Frankie Luvu on the interception return and was evaluated for a concussion.

With backup Teddy Bridgewater under center, Williams scored on a 61-yard reverse.

Detroit’s defense, though, could not stop the Commanders all night. Washington set a season high in points.

The Lions had a chance to cut into the deficit in the final minute of the first half, but Goff’s pass over the deep middle was picked off by Sainristil in the end zone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detroit started the second half strong, forcing Washington to punt for the first time and going 76 yards on 11 plays on the ensuing drive, capped by Gibbs’ 8-yard run for his second touchdown to make it 31-28.

The Lions, though, weren’t stingy for long on defense.

Washington had a 15-play, 70-yard touchdown drive — extended by Detroit having 12 men on the field when facing fourth-and-2 from its 5 — and Robinson’s second short touchdown run restored the Commanders’ 10-point lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.