Lions’ Tracy Walker on ejection after late hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘I just let my team down’

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker’s debut as one of the team captains against the Philadelphia Eagles went from good to bad on Sunday after the star safety was ejected late in the third quarter for taking a swipe at the helmet of Eagles wideout Zach Pascal.

Walker, who signed a three-year, $25 million contract extension during the early days of the offseason, had a strong showing through the first three quarters of the Eagles’ 38-35 win over the Lions – combining for a total 13 tackles, one sack and one pass defended.

But his game would be cut short with just three minutes left in the third quarter after a late hit on quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was scrambling to convert on third-and-fourth when he slid at the end of the play. Walker, with a dropped shoulder, seemingly made contact with Hurts’ upper body.

The move prompted Pascal and tight end Dallas Goedert to shove Walker, to which he responded back with swipes at both players’ helmets. The last on Pascal leading to the ejection.

“I just let my team down,” Walker said Sunday. “Me, as a team captain, I’ve just got to be better. I was hotheaded at the moment.”

Walker was sent off the field late in the third quarter when the Eagles were leading Detroit by 17 points.

The Lions rallied, but came up short in a 38-35 loss.

