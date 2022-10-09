Lions’ Saivion Smith taken off field in ambulance after suffering apparent neck injury

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith was involved in a scary moment Sunday afternoon in his Week 5 game against the New England Patriots.

Smith appeared to line up against tight end Hunter Henry as the Patriots snapped the ball. Smith went to press Henry and collided with him as the ball was snapped. Smith fell to the ground and was injured.

The 24-year-old who was playing his first defensive snaps of the season was down as medical personnel came out to attend to him. A stretcher was brought out and later an ambulance was on the field. NFL officials also allowed a family member to come onto the field at Gillette Stadium to ride with him in the ambulance. Players on both teams were down on one knee.

The team said he was taken to a local hospital to be “evaluated for a neck injury.”

Smith joined the Lions’ practice squad in August after he was initially waived. He was elevated to the main roster as the team lost two defensive ends, Charles Harris and John Cominsky. Linebacker Chris Board was also questionable coming into the game.

Detroit has Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwarlye as their usual starters but Oruwariye was inactive for the game. Bobby Price and Will Harris also play cornerback. Mike Hughes and Chase Lucas are listed as nickel cornerbacks.