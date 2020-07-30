Lions offer sneak peek into socially distant locker room as training camp opens

The Detroit Lions on Wednesday offered a sneak peek into how their locker rooms may look as the coronavirus pandemic looms large over the 2020 NFL season.

The Lions posted two photos on their Twitter account showing glass dividers between each players’ locker room station. Every locker appeared to be more spread out than normal.

NFL PLAYERS WHO HAVE OPTED OUT OF PLAYING THE 2020 SEASON OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

Detroit was among the teams with players returning to the practice facility earlier this week. Players are required to pass three coronavirus tests before entering facilities. The Lions posted photos on their team website showing how players would be greeted, and the signage around the facility promoting mask-wearing and best hygiene practice.

CHIEFS STAR RUNNING BACK OPTS OUT OF 2020 NFL SEASON

The Lions are among the teams who are considered to have the best infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plan. ESPN reported that the team’s IDER plan also includes small things like how to handle packages delivered to the facility, the types of supplies they use to disinfect the facility, changes to the building’s HVAC system and specific guidelines to prepare the meals served to players.

On Wednesday, all 32 NFL teams had finally submitted their IDER plans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I am very proud of the innovation and attention to detail that our club medical staffs have shown as they have created these plans, which were reviewed and approved by the league, the NFLPA and our infectious disease experts,” the NFL’s chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said in a statement, according to NFL.com. “Our teams have looked at all aspects of their operations through the lens of risk mitigation, and have made significant changes all around which will enhance the safety of the environment for all players, coaches and staff.”