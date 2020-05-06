Lions' Matt Patricia trying to 'build around' Matthew Stafford, downplays trade rumors

Matthew Stafford is set to be the Detroit Lions’ quarterback for the foreseeable future — at least according to coach Matt Patricia.

Patricia appeared on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and downplayed earlier reports that the team wanted to trade the 32-year-old quarterback who only played half of last season due to injuries.

“One of the main reasons I came to the Lions was for Matthew Stafford. I have the utmost respect for him as a player. He’s a phenomenal teammate, great football mind, he loves to talk the game,” the third-year Lions head coach said.

“I do understand when coaches go into a franchise, they’re trying to redo everything there, maybe go with a younger or less expensive quarterback. … But in our case here, I’m trying to do the best I can to build around Matt Stafford. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Detroit was in a position to draft Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert with the No. 3 pick of the draft last month but instead took Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

In a radio interview, Lions general manager Bob Quinn said that taking Tagovailoa and using the Alabama quarterback as a trade piece wasn’t a viable option.

“Easier – I would say much easier – said than done,” Quinn said via the Detroit News. “How do I know Tua was [Miami’s] guy? How do I know they didn’t really want an offensive tackle, which they had talked a lot about. There are so many maybes in that conversation, that’s why it doesn’t happen in the NFL. We don’t trust each other as GMs.

“I worked with [Dolphins GM] Chris Grier for a year,” Quinn added. “My first year in the league, Chris was in New England in 2000. So I know Chris. Ultimately, like you said, it’s a game of poker. On draft weekend, I take no one’s word. I couldn’t sit there and truthfully, for the Lions organization, consider something like that because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Stafford has been with Lions since 2009. He’s thrown for 41,025 passing yards and 256 touchdowns. But the Lions have only made the playoffs three times since he took over and they’ve lost each game.