Lions’ Josh Reynolds tries to brush off crucial drops in NFC title game: ‘S— happens’

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds had costly drops during the team’s NFC Championship loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Amid the head-scratching decisions from Lions coach Dan Campbell, Reynolds’ two third-quarter drops did not help any. Reynolds had one catch on four targets for 25 yards.

The Lions packed up the locker room to end the season on Monday.

“S— happens, man,” he told reporters, via the Detroit Free Press. “I know what kind of player I am. Didn’t want to drop them. S— happens. I just … Do I want those back? Of course. But I can’t, and I just got to work this offseason and be prepared for the moment when it comes.”

Lions quarterback Jared Goff chalked up Reynolds’ miscues as a “mistake” and propped him up as “an absolute stud” of a player.

Reynolds is a veteran wide receiver who has already played for three teams during his career. He started with the Los Angeles Rams before he split time with the Lions and Tennessee Titans in 2021.

He started to become more a part of the offense after the Lions picked him up off waivers. He played 14 games for Detroit in 2022 and managed to play each game in 2023.

Reynolds had 40 catches for 608 yards and tied a career-high with five touchdown catches.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent once the new season begins.