Lions’ Jeff Okudah hears it from coach amid team’s first half struggles

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was getting screamed at by one of his coaches on the sideline as the team was trailing the San Francisco 49ers early in the game.

It appeared defensive backs and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was trying to get through to Okudah on the bench. The two had an animated conversation.

The Lions allowed 31 points in the first half to the 49ers and San Francisco added 10 more before the game was over. Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance had one touchdown each. Deebo Samuel also had nearly 200 yards receiving in the game along with a 79-yard touchdown catch.

Okudah, who is in his second season with the Lions, appeared to be getting the brunt of the Lions coaches’ frustrations.

Pleasant joined the Lions’ coaching staff when Dan Campbell took over as the head coach in the offseason. He came over from the Los Angeles Rams. He spent four seasons with the Rams before joining the Lions and helped the Rams become a fearsome secondary. Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters were both All-Pros under Pleasant’s watch.

The Lions are hoping Okudah can turn into an integral piece for their team. He was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 draft and had one interception and 47 tackles in nine games.