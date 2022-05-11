Lions’ Jamaal Williams drops f-bomb when asked about ‘Hard Knocks’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Everyone loves to watch Hard Knocks, HBO’s long-running series that takes fans inside the training camps of NFL teams. But that doesn’t mean everyone loves to be a part of it.

Just ask Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Of course, if you do ask him, you may want to cover your ears.

“I don’t give a f***,” he told reporters about the Lions being this year’s featured team.

Williams is always a pretty good interview and always fairly direct and open when speaking to reporters. He is as real as they come, refusing to give the vanilla answers so often pushed by team PR staffs.

So not surprisingly, that wasn’t all he had to say about Hard Knocks. He elaborated.

“All that is to me now is more cameras walking around staring at me,” Williams said. “I don’t care. I just want to play football. I want to win a Super Bowl — this year. Forget the Hard Knocks, all that stuff. It’s just going to happen, you know what I mean? Like, people think I’m funny, but I don’t do it on purpose. It’s just me. I just walk around and just be me all the time, that’s it. I can’t fake nothing.

“But they’re gonna see it. They’re gonna see it on my face. Every time they’ve got a camera in my face, I’m just gonna look at them. We’ve got people here to do that already. So if they’re not people you already know and they’ve got a camera in my face, I’m not gonna smile at them. Maybe. We’ll see.”

Williams is entering his second season with the Lions after four years with the Green Bay Packers. He rushed for a career-high 601 yards on 153 carries, with three touchdowns. He is clearly among the team’s greatest reasons for hope.

Basically, he is the type of player who Hard Knocks loves. But from the sounds of things, the feelings may not be mutual.