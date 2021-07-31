Lions go wild watching quarterback’s wife in Olympic run

If the Detroit Lions were feeling gassed after their third straight training camp practice you’d never know it. Following Friday’s on-field work, the team held a viewing party to support Melissa Gonzalez, the wife of backup quarterback David Blough.

The signal caller’s better half was competing to qualify for the 400-meter hurdle semifinals in Tokyo. Her performance left the Motown watch party rockin’.

See for yourself:

A dual citizen, Gonzalez competes for Colombia, though she was born in the United States. On Friday evening, her 55.32 second sprint set a Colombian national record and qualified her for the Olympic semifinal round.

Blough, celebrating his 26th birthday Saturday, was thrilled: “It was about the best birthday present you could ever ask for in her just being there. So, we’re so thankful,” said Blough, per ESPN.

“It’s one of those days where as a man, in my life, I’m sure I’ll have more if I get to have kids, but it’s hard to put it into words,” added Blough.

The Olympic-triumph and experience of the team collectively routing on Blough’s wife wasn’t lost on Lions head coach Dan Campbell: “You don’t always get these type of experiences,” Campbell said via ESPN. “But to me that embodies enjoying the ride because that was pretty cool. It was a moment, I can tell you that.”

With the semifinal slated for Monday, there’s still time for Gonzalez to adopt her husband’s last name and Blough by the competition.