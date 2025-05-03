Lions coach Dan Campbell wrestles giant bean bag on daughter’s college move-out day

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is spending the offseason doing what many parents find themselves doing this time of year: moving their kids back home from college.

Campbell was helping his daughter Piper pack up her college dorm at Michigan State this weekend after she finished up her freshman year, but it appears that one piece of furniture gave the NFL coach a hard time.

Campbell’s wife, Holly, posted a video of him moving a massive bean bag out of the dorm, and into the back of a truck, to Instagram on Friday.

“I brought some muscle, and a truck,” Holly can be heard saying in the video.

Once he was able to load up the monstrosity, Campbell got into the back of the truck to wrestle it into place.

“Imagine seeing THE Dan Campbell and fam on campus struggling with a love sac,” one person commented on the post.

“Love how DC is literally just a normal dad moving his daughter home from school for the summer. You guys rule,” another added.

Campbell and the rest of the Lions coaching staff will return for work later this month when OTAs begin on May 28. Mandatory minicamp will follow beginning on June 10.