Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals playing through unreported injury in Netflix docuseries

No one questions just how tough football players are. But people do question the legitimacy of what teams list – or don’t list – in their injury reports on the days leading up to a game.

During the first episode of the Netflix docuseries “Receiver,” Detroit Lions star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed that he had been battling through an oblique injury before the team’s Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers last season.

“We have a Thursday game after Atlanta,” St. Brown said during the episode, via ProFootballTalk. “So, I can barely — I mean, I’m running but the pain is like, on a 10 it’s like at an eight. Eight or nine. And so, I’m like, ‘It’s too late for me not to play. The game plan’s in.’ Painkillers is something I really don’t like to take unless — unless it’s the Packers.”

St. Brown, 24, was injured the week before in a game against the Atlanta Falcons, where the USC product recorded nine catches for 102 yards in the Lions’ 20-6 win.

The issue with St. Brown’s remarks is that the Lions did not list him on the official injury report ahead of the game against the Packers.

The two-time Pro Bowler would go on to play in that game, hauling in five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ victory.

While he was able to play through his oblique injury against the Packers, St. Brown would miss his lone game of the season the following week against the Carolina Panthers.

St. Brown was named to his First Team All-Pro team after the season, setting career highs with 119 receptions, 1,515 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

