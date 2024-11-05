Lions add Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith in trade with Browns: report

The Detroit Lions reportedly bolstered their defense on Tuesday.

As the trade deadline looms in the NFL, ESPN reported the Lions acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns will reportedly receive a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. The Lions will also receive a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The Lions had hoped to put more depth on the defensive line following the injury to Aidan Hutchinson, which will likely cost him all the regular season and most of the postseason if Detroit makes it that far.

Smith was in his second season with the Browns. He signed with Cleveland in 2023 after a Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings. He had 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his first season with the Browns. He played in 16 of 17 games.

Through nine games this season, he has 23 total tackles and five sacks.

The Lions have emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL through nine weeks. They are 7-1 on the year following a win over the Green Bay Packers and have the best winning percentage in the NFC with one fewer loss than the Washington Commanders.

Detroit is fifth in points allowed and 22nd in yards allowed.

