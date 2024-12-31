Lions, 49ers players get into scuffle during hotly contested game

Tensions were high in the first quarter of a Monday night game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions were looking for one more win to build momentum ahead of an NFC North title game against the Minnesota Vikings next week, while the 49ers were hoping to save face from a disastrous and injury-filled regular season that left them without a playoff berth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

So, it was no wonder that a few players got into a scuffle with emotions running high.

The 49ers started the drive with a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Ricky Pearsall. However, before that play occurred, players from both teams were penalized for a fight.

San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings and Lions defensive back Terrion Arnold got into a scuffle. Jennings blocked Arnold through into the end zone. Kerby Joseph came over and pushed Jennings into the stands while Arnold slapped the player in the helmet.

Joseph and Jennings were penalized for unnecessary roughness. Joseph apologized after the game but made clear he was going to stand up for his teammates.

BUCS’ JALEN MCMILLAN NO FAN OF DUCK THAT LANDED ON FIELD DURING GAME DESPITE FAN FRENZY

“Also man, I’m going to ride for my brother, and I’m going to protect him no matter what, right or wrong, but I’m going to have his back,” he said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Yeah, you don’t play that.

“No. I don’t play that, especially about my rook, man. That’s my rook. I don’t let nobody play on my rook, man. I’m the only one that get to mess him up and do whatever I do. But I don’t play that, man. I feel like I’m my brother’s keeper, man, and I feel like when my guys are in trouble, man, it’s my job to protect them.”

Detroit won the game 40-34. Joseph had two interceptions – both on Purdy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes while Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 117 yards and a touchdown.