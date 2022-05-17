Lionel Messi’s camp denies report linking PSG star to Inter Miami: ‘Completely false’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lionel Messi’s agent shot down rumors on Tuesday that the international soccer sensation would be signing with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami in 2023, despite speculation that he might after being spotted with club co-owner David Beckham on Monday.

Messi’s agent, and father Jorge Messi, told Le Parisien that the rumors were “completely false” but noted that he has not made any decision on his future after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next year.

“Leo has not yet decided on his future. And if Leo Messi has crossed paths with David Beckham in the last few hours, it is only as part of PSG’s stay in Doha where the former English midfielder plays a role as an ambassador for the next World Cup in Qatar,” he said.

Two high-ranking officials with the club also denied the rumors to the Miami Herald.

Speculation began when DIRECTV Sports’ Alex Candal reported that Messi was set to acquire 35% of Inter Miami and would join the team as a player next summer. Then on Monday, Beckham posted pictures of himself with the soccer star and other PSG players to social media — fueling the rumor mill.

Messi, 34, joined PSG after announcing last summer that he would no longer play for FC Barcelona, where he earned six Ballon d’Or awards.

He remains the team’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances and the top scorer in the Spanish league with 474 goals in 520 matches. He had played with Barca since 2004 when he was 17.

His contract with PSG is set to expire in June 2023.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.