Lionel Messi messes with Estonia, scores five goals in Argentina’s friendly

Lionel Messi looked World Cup ready Sunday.

The Argentinian star led the national team to a 5-0 victory in a friendly against Estonia and scored every goal for La Albiceleste. He scored in the 8th, 45th, 47th, 71st and 76th minutes of the match.

According to Sports Illustrated, it’s been 10 years since Messi scored five goals in a match.

He did it in 2012 as a member of FC Barcelona in a Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen. It’s the first time he’s scored four goals in a game since 2020 as a member of Barcelona.

Messi and Argentina will be back in action in September against Brazil before the squad turns its attention to Group C of the World Cup. The team will play Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Messi has never been a part of a World Cup-winning team. Argentina last won a World Cup in 1986.

Argentina was coming off a 3-0 Finalissima win over Italy earlier in the week. It was the third edition of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Championships between South American and European national teams.

In that match, Lautaro Mart?nez, ?ngel Di Mar?a and Paulo Dybala helped Argentina to the win.

Messi is in the midst of his best run with Argentina.

The 34-year-old helped Argentina to a Copa America win last year.

Messi recently finished his first full season with Paris Saint-Germain. In 26 matches, he had six goals and 14 assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.