Lindsey Vonn shares special message for mother battling ALS: ‘We celebrate you every day’

Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn took to social media Friday to use her platform to help “raise awareness for ALS” by sharing her mother’s “battle.”

The retired U.S. skier posted a series of photographs of her mother, Linda Krohn, who was diagnosed last year with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

“It’s been a year since my Mom was diagnosed with ALS. Since having a stroke while giving birth to me, my Mom has been the picture of strength and more specifically, resilience,” Vonn wrote.

“She has always given me the will to keep fighting back whenever I had an injury or obstacle in skiing and in life. Now she is exuding that resilience more than ever before.

“There are good days and there are bad days but every day we have with her is a great day. My family has all come together to help her, which has been a testament to the person and mother she is. We have all been dealing with this in our own way and mainly kept this to ourselves. But, in typical form, my mom wants to show her battle in order to help others. I will do my best to honor her and raise awareness for ALS. We love you Mom and we celebrate you every day.”

Vonn was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame last month. During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the honor to her mother, who she credited with teaching her about “strength and character.”

“It’s because of the example that my mother set that I was able to overcome whatever obstacle was thrown at me. Thank you, Mom.”

ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a “rare neurological disease that primarily affects the nerve cell responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

There is no cure for the disease, but there are treatments available that can help alleviate and control certain symptoms.