Lil Wayne, other golf fans rip ESPN, Masters app for lack of Bryson DeChambeau coverage

Bryson DeChambeau had a great second round at the Masters Friday, shooting a 4-under 68.

However, fans were upset they couldn’t watch him because he was neither in one of the featured groups fans could watch on the Masters app nor shown much during ESPN’s coverage of the major tournament.

Rapper Lil Wayne took to social media to express his frustration about not being able to watch DeChambeau.

“The Masters blew it (with) this lack of coverage on Bryson!!! They gotta stop (hating) on the LIV s—. This man is killin’ it out there and I can’t watch,” Wayne posted to X.

On the Masters website, the three featured groups that were followed while DeChambeau played were Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler’s groups.

As DeChambeau climbed the leaderboard Friday, fans who watched the website struggled to find the LIV star because he wasn’t shown with the featured groups.

“I cannot believe Bryson DeChambeau is not a featured group today at the Masters. He’s electric to watch!” One user posted to X.

“Bryson DeChambeau is arguably the most popular golfer in the world and I can’t seem to find a way to see him hit a shot on ESPN’s coverage right now,” another user posted.

One person even went as far as calling the Masters app a “travesty.”

“Second day in a row you don’t get any coverage of Bryson DeChambeau the (Masters) App and it’s people are a travesty,” the user posted on social media.

ESPN+ broadcast portions of the tournament until 3 p.m. ET, when the main broadcast moved to ESPN. By that time, DeChambeau had already been through 16 holes.

At the time of this writing, DeChambeau was 7-under in the tournament and alone in second place, one stroke behind Rose.

At the Masters last year, DeChambeau finished in a tie for sixth place after he shot a 65 in the opening round. While he didn’t win at Augusta National last year, DeChambeau did win a major tournament, the U.S. Open, by one stroke over McIlroy.

DeChambeau was the 2016 Masters low amateur winner and hopes to finish strong and take home a green jacket in his ninth Masters start.

