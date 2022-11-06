Lil Wayne declares Packers’ season over, says team should’ve traded Aaron Rodgers

Weezy has seen enough.

Rapper Lil Wayne, who is a Green Bay Packers superfan, wrote the team’s 2022 obituary after their latest loss on Sunday – a 15-6 defeat to the Detroit Lions. Wayne tweeted the season was ultimately over and the organization should’ve gotten rid of Aaron Rodgers at the start of the season.

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” he wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wayne’s love for the Packers came to a fever pitch during their Super Bowl run in the 2010 season. He released the song “Green & Yellow” as the team was getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. At the time, Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” was a mega-hit and a rally cry for the city of Pittsburgh.

Wayne explained in January how he became a Packers fan. He said his dad attended Super Bowl XXXI in New Orleans and came home with Packers memorabilia. The Packers beat the New England Patriots behind Brett Favre and Desmond Howard.

LIONS HAND AARON RODGERS, PACKERS FIFTH STRAIGHT LOSS

“When you from the hood, towels and all that s— doesn’t get hung up, nailed to walls. That gets used. So every day I was actually using the Green Bay towel, drinking out of that Green Bay cup, eating out of that Green Bay bowl,” he said.

Rodgers had three interceptions and a touchdown pass in the loss. Green Bay has lost five in a row as the team continues to struggle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two-time reigning MVP was 23-for-43 with 291 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. The wide receiver finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. The score came in the third quarter and cut the deficit to two points after a missed two-point attempt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.