Lightning’s Pat Maroon perfectly responds to fat-shaming comment from Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards

Boston Bruins’ broadcaster Jack Edwards fat-shamed Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon during the team’s on-ice matchup Tuesday night, to which Maroon responded with a $2,000 donation to a mental health organization.

During the first period of the broadcast, Edwards had this to say about Maroon:

“Listed at 238 pounds, that was day one of training camp,” he said. “I got a feeling he’s had a few more pizzas between then and now.

“Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. Hey, three Cups in a row. Who can argue with his formula?,” he continued.

Maroon responded to Edwards’ comments on Twitter Wednesday.

“In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me.”

Maroon added the Tampabaylightning.com/donate link for those that wished to donate money to the team’s foundation.

Edwards received backlash from many in the hockey community for his words. President of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, Frank Seravalli gave his piece.

“A blowhard broadcaster fat-shaming a professional athlete and three-time Stanley Cup champion. @patmaroon doesn’t deserve that. No one does.

“Go home, Jack. You actually sound drunk.”

The Carolina Hurricanes also supported Maroon, saying “We stand with @patmaroon in supporting those who struggle with mental health, bullying and body image. We encourage #Canes fans to donate $19 out of spite for Jack Edwards.”

In that Hurricanes tweet was a donation to the Lightning Foundation Inc. for $100.19.

The Bruins ended up winning the game against the Lightning, 3-1, where Taylor Hall scored two goals. Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos notched his career 999th point with a power-play goal in the second period to tie the game at one apiece.

Maroon logged 9:15 minutes of ice time, collecting one shot on goal and two hits.