Lightning’s Corey Perry loses chance at second Stanley Cup title for third straight year

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry entered unfortunate territory with the team’s 2-1 Game 6 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night, which ended their chances of a Stanley Cup title.

Perry was playing in his third straight Stanley Cup. He had appeared in the championship with the Dallas Stars in 2020 and the Montreal Canadiens in 2021. Both times, he was on teams that lost to the Lightning. This time, he was with Tampa Bay helping them get back to the Final in pursuit of a third consecutive title.

However, it was to no avail.

The Lightning lost in six games to the Avalanche and Perry lost his third chance at a second Stanley Cup title. He won a title with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

He had a shot chance late in the game Sunday night to put one past Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper but was just off the mark. Tampa Bay had two shots on goal in the third period before they pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy with about 2 minutes to go in the game.

Perry provided solid play for the Lightning throughout the 2021-222 season. He played in all 82 games for Tampa Bay and scored 19 goals and recorded 21 assists. Perry’s 19 goals were the most he’s scored since 2016-17 with the Ducks.

In the playoffs, he played in 22 games with six goals and five assists.