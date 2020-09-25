Lightning top Stars, near Stanley Cup title with Game 4 overtime victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning moved within one game of a Stanley Cup title on Friday night.

Kevin Shattenkirk got a quick shot past Dallas Stars goalkeeper Anton Khudobin in overtime to give the Lightning the 5-4 victory.

Tampa Bay scored the game-winner on a power play thanks to a tripping penalty called against Jamie Benn. It was Shattenkirk’s third goal of the playoffs.

The Stars led 2-1 after the first period. John Klingberg and Joe Pavelski started with goals for Dallas. Brayden Point was able to get the Lightning on the board and cut the lead to just one goal.

In the second, Point struck again to nail the equalizer. Dallas’ Corey Perry put the Stars up again in the middle of the second period with his goal on the assists from Tyler Seguin and Mattias Janmark. Perry snapped a long goal drought and struck at a perfect time.

Yanni Gourde would tie the game for the Lightning up right before the end of the second period.

Alex Killorn would score his fifth goal of the playoffs to put Tampa Bay up early in the third period.

Pavelski struck back and tied the game for Dallas with less than two minutes to go in the game. It was Pavelski’s second goal of the game.

Khudobin finished with 30 saves. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 26 saves.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup is Saturday night.