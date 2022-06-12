Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with triple-double in 3 quarters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu made history Sunday as the New York Liberty fell to the defending-champion Chicago Sky, 88-86.

Ionescu had 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in 38 minutes for the Liberty. But she already had her triple-double after three quarters, becoming the first WNBA player in history do accomplish the feat.

She is also the fourth player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles in a career.

She finished 9-for-16 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from three.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She made a long-distance three-pointer with about 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter. It helped extend the Liberty’s lead before the Sky came charging back for the victory.

SPARKS FIRE COACH AND GM DEREK FISHER

Ionescu was a highly touted prospect out of Oregon in 2020. The Liberty made her the No. 1 overall pick, but injuries plagued her rookie season. She only played in three games that year.

In 2021, Ionescu averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 30 games. The Libery finished 12-20 that season. The team was ousted in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Mercury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Entering Sunday’s game against the Sky, Ionescu was leading the team with 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. The Liberty dropped to 5-9 with the loss to Chicago.