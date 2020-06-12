Liberty University women's basketball player transferring over leaders' 'racial insensitivities'

Liberty University women’s basketball player Asia Todd announced Friday she was transferring from the school over “racial insensitivities shown within leadership and culture” of the school.

Todd, a sophomore, posted the announcement on her Twitter account while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt. Tod didn’t appear to have a problem with any of her coaches rather pointing out that conduct by her school leaders do “not align with my moral compass or personal convictions.”

Todd called the decision “bigger than basketball.”

The player’s decision came after Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized for a tweet, saying he was “adamantly opposed” to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask mandate to stop the coronavirus “until I decided to design my own.”

Falwell accompanied the tweet with a picture of a person in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan outfit. The picture appeared on Northam’s medical yearbook page, which sparked a scandal last year.

Falwell later apologized and said he deleted the tweet.

“I actually refreshed the trauma that image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point.”

Todd averaged 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds last season for the Lady Flames. Liberty was set to play Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship before the coronavirus pandemic shut sports down around the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.