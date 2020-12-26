Liberty ends Coastal Carolina's perfect season with thrilling overtime Cure Bowl victory

Liberty played the role of spoiler to Coastal Carolina’s perfect season Saturday night.

The Flames ended the Chanticleers’ dream undefeated season with a 37-34 overtime victory at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. Liberty kicker Alex Barbir kicked a 44-yard field goal to give the Flames a three-point lead and the defense kept Coastal Carolina from tying the game.

With the win, Liberty finished the 2020 season 10-1 under coach Hugh Freeze. It’s the first 10-win season for Liberty since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision for the 2018 season.

Liberty held a 31-19 lead in the fourth quarter thanks to the stellar play from Malik Willis. The quarterback gave Liberty a large lead with a 3-yard touchdown run with 13:22 remaining in the game Coastal Carolina would come back thanks to a Grayson McCall rushing touchdown and passing touchdown.

The Chanticleers also forced a Liberty fumble at the goal line to essentially force overtime.

Willis finished with 220 passing yards and 137 rushing yards. Willis had four rushing touchdowns in the game. Joshua Mack also had 105 rushing yards for Liberty in the win.

McCall was 21-for-32 with 318 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception.

Coastal Carolina finished the 2020 season with 11 wins – the most in school history. It’s their first 10-win season since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017.