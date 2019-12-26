Liberty Bowl 2019: Kansas State vs. Navy preview, how to watch & more

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Navy Midshipmen on Dec. 31. The game will be played at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State comes into the game with an 8-4 overall record and a 5-4 record in the Big 12 Conference. Navy is ranked No. 23 in the nation coming into the game. They are 10-2 overall this season and 7-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

Kansas State will make their first bowl game appearance in the Chris Klieman era. Skylar Thompson leads the offense with 2,191 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns while also accruing 402 rushing yards 10 rushing touchdowns. James Gilbert is the leading rusher with 698 yards on the ground and six touchdowns. Dalton Schoen is the leading receiver with 35 catches for 576 yards and four touchdowns. Wyatt Hubert has a team-leading seven sacks. A.J. Parker has a team-leading three interceptions.

Navy enters the bowl game with seven more wins than they had last season. It was the team’s first 10-win season since 2015. The Midshipmen have won four out of their last five bowl appearances. Malcolm Perry is the leading passer and rusher. He has 1,027 passing yards and six passing touchdowns while also accruing 1,804 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Jamale Carorthers has 712 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Mychal Cooper is the team’s leading receiver with 15 catches for 355 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Springer leads the defense with eight sacks.

The Liberty Bowl will be the first matchup between the two teams.

—

LIBERTY BOWL INFO

Sponsor: AutoZone

Date: December 31

Time: 3:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

—

ODDS

Moneyline: Kansas State (+110), Navy (-130)

Spread: Kansas State (+2.5), Navy (-2.5)

Over/Under: 52; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com