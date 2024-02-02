Lewis Hamilton to switch gear in 2025; will race for Ferrari in shock move

Lewis Hamilton announced a surprise decision Thursday that sent shockwaves through Formula One.

The seven-time F1 World Drivers’ Championship revealed he will be making the switch from Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS to Scuderia Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season. Hamilton won all seven of his championships with Mercedes but has failed to yield a championship since 2020. He came in third last season and sixth in 2022.

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old,” Hamilton said in a statement. “It’s a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make.

“But the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember.”

Ferrari said Hamilton agreed to a multi-year contract.

“Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract,” the team said.

As the official announcements came out, Carlos Sainz announced he will part ways with Ferrari after the 2024 season.

“We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the Tea and for Tifosi all around the world. News about my future will be announced in due course.”

The F1 season begins on March 2 for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

