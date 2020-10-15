Le'Veon Bell signs one-year contract with Kansas City Chiefs

Le’Veon Bell has found a new home.

The former All-Pro running back signed a one-year contract with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, according to an initial report by ESPN. Bell will join rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield, and the duo will potentially be a potent 1-2 punch in a high-powered offense led by Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

JETS’ GASE SAYS IT WAS ‘BEST THAT WE PART WAYS’ WITH BELL

According to an earlier report on Thursday, Bell narrowed down his choices to the Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills.

Bell, who was released by the Jets on Tuesday, took his thoughts to Twitter after signing with the Chiefs.

“Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!” Bell wrote.

Kansas City also welcomed Bell to the team on Twitter.

JETS’ FLACCO TO START AGAIN FOR INJURED DARNOLD VS. DOLPHINS

The Chiefs will take on the Jets in Week 8 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bell will have to go through five days of COVID-19 testing before he can join the Chiefs, according to league protocols, so he won’t be available to play on Monday, when the Chiefs take on the Bills.

Kansas City is 13th in the league in rushing at 119 yards per game and 10th at 4.5 yards per carry. Edwards-Helaire had his best game back in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, when he rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bell left the Pittsburgh Steelers in March of 2019 to sign a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets. While suffering through some injuries, Bell played a total of 17 games in a little less than a season and a half, rushing for 863 yards and three touchdowns. The performance was a far cry from his six years in the “Steel City” where he rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times.