Le'Veon Bell attempts to clarify Chiefs comments, apologizes for making remarks on social media

Le’Veon Bell attempted to clarify his comments about Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a social media post after getting some heat over airing out his issues.

Bell, who deleted all of his Instagram posts, explained himself on his Instagram Stories. He said he shouldn’t have said anything over social media.

“I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said…for those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine…you have your right!” he wrote.

“Just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me!”

Bell said he enjoyed his time in Kansas City.

“Never did I say I didn’t enjoy me time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been…around I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC…” he added.

“I’m not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel…the ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media…

“I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve kept to myself & apologize about that and that only… but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel…

“So you can love me or hate me, I’m gonna be fine regardless … I’m just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said.”

Bell came under fire for saying he’d never play for Reid again after signing with the team during the 2020 season. He was cut from the New York Jets before joining the Chiefs.

Bell is currently a free agent.