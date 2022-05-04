LeSean McCoy calls out Titans’ Ryan Tannehill for saying mentoring rookie QB Malik Willis isn’t his job

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran NFL running back LeSean McCoy called out Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill after Tannehill said it wasn’t his “job” to mentor third-round NFL Draft pick Malik Willis.

McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler, took to Twitter Tuesday to address Tannehill’s remarks without specifically naming him.

TITANS’ RYAN TANNEHILL REACTS TO LOSING AJ BROWN: ‘IT HURTS’

“If you don’t want to mentor, I get it but don’t call yourself a good teammate, McCoy tweeted. “If anything happens to you, and he needs to replace you, let’s pray he is prepared. Winning is the only stat that matters if you are a good teammate.”

Tannehill, who led the Titans to back-to-back AFC South titles last season before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round, drew criticism from many around the league Tuesday after Tennessee drafted the Liberty quarterback with the 86th overall pick Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room. We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill told reporters. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Willis played in 15 games at Auburn between the 2017 and 2018 seasons before transferring to Liberty. He was named a starter after sitting out the 2019 season because of NCAA transfer rules and became an instant star, leading the team to a 9-1 record in 10 starts.

The following year, he was named the LendingTree Bowl MVP after leading Liberty to a win over Eastern Michigan.