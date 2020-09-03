Leonard Fournette signs with Buccaneers, joins Tom Brady

Two days after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Leonard Fournette has found a new home.

Fournette, the former No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal on Wednesday, according to an initial report by ESPN.

Fournette immediately confirmed the signing shortly after on Twitter.

“.@Buccaneers #GoBucs,” Fournette wrote.

Jacksonville selected Fournette with the No. 4 pick of the 2017 draft. Since then, he’s rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two out of the three seasons he’s been in the league but hasn’t appeared in all 16 games.

JAGUARS TRADING YANNICK NGAKOUE TO VIKINGS FOR 2 PICKS

The Jaguars have dismantled the team that got them to the 2017 AFC Championship game. Fournette, who scored a touchdown in that game, is the latest casualty.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jacksonville traded Yannick Ngakoue over the weekend to the Minnesota Vikings. Blake Bortles, Dante Fowler, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, and Jalen Ramsey are some of the other members of that 2017 team who are not with the Jaguars anymore.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.